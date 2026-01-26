TOM Cleverley hailed Plymouth Argyle’s latest Sky Bet League One victory over promotion-chasing Luton Town as a “statement win”.
Argyle made it three consecutive league victories at Home Park on Saturday, thanks to a first-half goal from Brendan Galloway.
The result means the Greens have now won six and drawn two of their last nine league matches, a sharp contrast to the difficult spell in late October and November when results deserted them.
Cleverley said the win showed his side are now much closer to the team he wants them to be. “I think that’s a big statement today,” he said. “It felt an important one. We showed up, we delivered and I really enjoyed it.”
The Argyle head coach was particularly pleased with his team’s aggression and intensity, both with and without the ball, as they created a host of chances and repeatedly tested Luton goalkeeper Josh Keeley.
“For the first hour we were excellent,” Cleverley said. “We created enough chances to win two or three games. If I’m being picky, the last couple of games shouldn’t be 1–0s – we should be out of sight.”
After wins away at Peterborough United and at home to Luton, following a 3–0 victory over Burton Albion, Argyle’s momentum is clear.
“It would have been a huge disappointment had we not won that game,” he said.
The Green Army once again played their part, roaring the team on through a tense second half. “The supporters have been fantastic,” Cleverley added. “We all know how difficult it can be when things aren’t quite right, so we’re working incredibly hard to keep hold of this momentum.
