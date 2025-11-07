PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley has admitted he is putting huge pressure on himself to turn around the club’s fortunes, as the Pilgrims prepare for a crucial League One clash with Huddersfield Town tomorrow (3pm).
Argyle head to the Accu Stadium sitting 22nd in the table, a statistic that has not met well with the Green Army, whose frustrations are growing after a string of poor results.
The pressure is mounting on Cleverley, whose side have endured a torrid run of form since their 2-0 Devon derby defeat at Exeter City on October 23. That loss was followed by back-to-back 2-0 defeats away to Mansfield Town in the league and Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup – a sequence that has left the Pilgrims desperate for a response.
Cleverley, who took charge in the summer, has been open about the weight of expectation on his shoulders. He said: “I put a lot of pressure on myself. I want to change the narrative of this club – it’s a fanbase that’s been used to losing for two-and-a-half years. I dedicate my life to turning that around. I feel the pressure every day and I’m working night and day to put things right.”
Argyle’s inconsistency has defined their campaign so far. After a dismal August, they looked to have turned a corner with a strong September, winning five of six matches. But October brought another slump, compounded by the derby defeat and a dip in confidence throughout the squad.
“There’s no hiding from how poor October was,” Cleverley admitted. “Losing your local derby the way we did made it worse. I’m the first one buried under that snowball, and now it’s about gathering everyone to push it back in the other direction.”
Tensions have grown between supporters and players, with frustration spilling over after the FA Cup defeat at Wycombe. Goalkeeper Conor Hazard and striker Lorent Tolaj were seen confronting angry travelling fans after the final whistle. Cleverley, though, insists unity remains key.
“The only way to fix that is through hard work and performances,” he said. “Every successful club is united – players, supporters, board, staff – and we have to reconnect. That comes from passion, but it also comes from winning football matches.”
Tomorrow’s opponents, Huddersfield Town, have slipped to ninth after three successive league defeats but beat Mansfield 3-1 in midweek in the Vertu Trophy. Cleverley knows both sides will be desperate for a breakthrough.
“The first goal will be huge,” he said. “We need to start fast, be on the front foot, and not hold anything back. We’ve got to show fight, confidence, and belief.”
Cleverley has called for a back-to-basics approach, focusing on mentality and defensive stability – and would gladly take a long-overdue clean sheet.
“Confidence and psychology are massive,” he added. “These players haven’t suddenly become bad overnight. They just need belief and maybe a clean sheet to kickstart everything again.”
