PLYMOUTH Argyle have secured the signing of highly-rated midfielder Ayman Benarous on a one-year deal, following an impressive trial spell with the club during pre-season training.
The 21-year-old joins Tom Cleverley’s side after his release from Championship side Bristol City, where he progressed through the academy ranks and made 11 first-team appearances.
Despite showing early promise with the Robins, Benarous’s development was interrupted by two serious injuries. However, now back to full fitness, the dynamic midfielder is eager to reignite his career and make a fresh start in Devon.
Benarous spent last week training with the Argyle squad and clearly made a lasting impression on Cleverley and his coaching team.
“Ayman is a young player with brilliant potential and has impressed us all since he came in,” said Cleverley.
“He was highly thought of at Bristol City, but unfortunately had some bad luck with injuries. He’s shown everyone here the quality he possesses, and we’re really pleased he’s chosen to join us. He had several options, but he felt Argyle was the best place for his next step and we’re excited to work with him.”
Argyle’s Head of Football Operations David Fox echoed the positive sentiments, highlighting the player’s flexibility and the timing of the deal.
“Ayman adds real versatility to the squad,” said Fox. “He’s comfortable in several midfield roles and can also operate in more defensive positions. Signing him early in pre-season gives him the chance to properly integrate with the group and absorb the coaching staff’s ideas before the season begins.”
Benarous, a ninth new signing this summer, is currently with the Argyle squad at their pre-season training camp in Austria and is expected to feature in upcoming friendlies, giving fans an early glimpse of his potential.
