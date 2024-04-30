Goals came from Sammy Lane, Ash Yeoman and Louis Brace - and it was decided the Beesands Man of the Match award would go to the whole team, with a special mention to Josh Clarke and Rhys Morrallee, both full backs having great games despite constantly facing fresh wingers. This weekend Beesands face a tough away trip to run away league leader Ilsington Villa, 2-30pm kick off, with several players away due to it being the May Day Bank Holiday Monday.