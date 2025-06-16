GARETH Bale is being linked with a surprise role fronting a US-based consortium interested in a full takeover of Plymouth Argyle, according to a report in The Telegraph.
While nothing has been officially confirmed by the club or the former Real Madrid and Wales star, a number of sources suggest preliminary talks are taking place behind the scenes.
The Telegraph reports that Bale has been approached to lead a private equity group’s potential acquisition of Argyle, following a growing trend of American investment in lower-tier English football clubs with celebrity partners.
Notably, Bale’s former Madrid team-mate Luka Modric has been linked with a similar role at Swansea City, NFL legend Tom Brady joined Birmingham City as a co-owner last year, while actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been in charge of Wrexham since 2021.
The American group in discussions with Argyle is said to include members of the Storch family, whose interest comes as current chairman Simon Hallett continues to seek fresh investment. Hallett has been the club’s majority shareholder since 2018 and recently confirmed a previous investment deal fell through after prolonged negotiations.
Bale, who retired from football in 2023 after a stint with Los Angeles FC, has no historical ties to Plymouth. However, his high profile and global appeal are thought to be valuable assets for the consortium’s plans, should a deal progress.
The talks come at a pivotal time for the club, following their relegation from the Championship in May and the appointment of Tom Cleverley as head coach on a three-year deal. Cleverley replaced Miron Muslic, who recently departed for Schalke.
While the specifics of Bale’s involvement remain unclear – and no formal bid has been made public – his name being attached to the project adds intrigue to the future ownership of the Home Park outfit.
