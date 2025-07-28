PLYMOUTH Argyle’s search for a new striker is continuing after one of their targets, Rumarn Burrell, completed a move to Championship club Queens Park Rangers over the weekend for an undisclosed fee.
Head coach Tom Cleverley has made no secret of his desire to add a new No.9 following the recent departure of Ryan Hardie to Wrexham.
The Pilgrims have added Owen Oseni and Bim Pepple during the close season following the departures of Hardie, Mustapha Bundu and Callum Wright. However, Cleverley is keen to bolster his firepower ahead of Saturday’s opening Sky Bet League One encounter with Barnsley.
Another frontman very much on the radar for Argyle is Nottingham Forest’s Dale Taylor.
The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international spent last season playing in League One on loan with Wigan Athletic. He scored 11 goals and had seven assists from 36 starts and seven substitute appearances. He was also named as the Latics’ player of the year.
Cleverley has spoken of his desire to get a new striker into his squad in recent days, saying: “It’s a priority for sure. It’s something we are working hard towards, because it’s definitely the most important position on the pitch.
“I’ve got a lot of faith in David Fox (Argyle’s head of football operations) and Tom Randle (head of recruitment) and the players they are presenting to me. I’m also having my input as well.
“It’s a heavy shirt. It’s a big football club and the number nine is probably the heaviest shirt you can get. We want to bring some excitement to the players and the fans - and really fill the final piece of the puzzle. The guys that have come in have done well, but we know the one we want to bring in will give everyone a lift and real anticipation for the start of the season.”
