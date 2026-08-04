KINGSBRIDGE prevailed by 58 runs away at Chudleigh to remain firmly on course for the worthless runners-up spot in the C Division West.
You don’t get anything for a second-place finish in C West as the regionalised nature of the division restricts it to just one promotion place. C West works under the same principal.
And with unbeaten Ipplepen probably one win away from being uncatchable at the top, it’s just about all over bar the celebrations.
After opener James Westlake had been and gone for 48, a stand of 73 between James Fletcher (49) and Charlie Smyth (38) underpinned the innings. Richard Carr (27) was last man out in a total of 216 for nine.
James Bowden (3-38) and Ben Cowling (2-40) took the bowling honours for Chudleigh.
Chudleigh were all out for 158 in reply. Wickets were shared between Finn Taylor (2-39), Carr (2-20) and Freddie Ford (2-31). Neal Peach, the wiliest of wily old pros, bowled nine overs for 17 runs.
A stream of Chudleigh batters went in, got settled and got out in the teens. Only Nick Halse (42) went any further.
Meanwhile, Cornwood 2nd XI have now gone four games without a win on their way down the C Division West after they lost by 46 runs to promotion nail-ons Ipplepen.
The Wood have slipped from third to fourth from bottom since they beat ailing South Devon by six wickets on the first Saturday in July.
Ipplepen, who have won every game they have finished this season, were bowled out for 212 in the last of their 45 overs.
Mawgan Penrice (44), Jamie Ingram (50) and Jono Colgate (34) got the Pens up to 145 for five. Sam Wakeham (39) steered the total past 200.
Jacob Caunter (4-42) and Jason Hall (3-60) dominated the Wood’s bowling stats. Aviral Srivastava (0-23) bowled nine frugal overs.
Cornwood were going nowhere at 30 for four, but Sam Griffiths (55) and Josh Goodliffe (23) made a decent effort to turn it round.
Griffiths finally departed on 147 for seven, which signalled the discontinuation of the chase.
Hall hung around to make 30 towards a final tally of 160. Colgate and Ingram had three wickets each and there were two for Noah Rider.
Elsewhere, Ivybridge 2nd XI made promotion-chasing Torquay & Kingskerswell work every inch of the way for a three-wicket win at Filham in the D Division West.
The Bridge’s batting was solid rather than spectacular as they mustered 196 for nine in 45 overs.
Skipper Sam Northmore top scored with 35 and there were 28 runs for Nisapthan Saravanane. Six scores between 10-17 helped the score tick-over.
Left-arm spinner Towkir Chowdhury (4-27) kept the Ivybridge batters in check for nine overs.Bobby Western (2-34) did something similar.
Tom Worth (3-14) gave the T&K top order a going over in a running total of 27 for four. At 43 for five with Tim Western just out for 16, the Seasiders had plenty to do.
A 99-run stand between skipper Ryan Hanauer (54) and Mike Pugh (54) got the chase back on the rails. Chowdhury (26no) was in at the end with 14 balls to go.
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