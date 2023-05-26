IN the last week at Totnes Bowls Club, our men continued their winning ways, writes Duncan Burnell.
Firstly our Over-55 team beat Marldon away by eight points to nil, and the following day our A-side went to Marldon, again beating their Mid-Devon League side by 10 points to 4.
l Our ladies began their competitive season this week and started with a win in the first round of the InterClub competition.
Their game in the South Devon League against Babbacombe A was a tough one, resulting in a loss of eight points to two.
l On the bank holiday we had a treat, hosting a touring team from Troedyrhiw in South Wales.
The bowls was competitive but friendly and the bar staff were kept busy!