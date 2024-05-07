This is an affiliate post and we may earn commission from links on this page.
Are you looking to invite a little magic into your life?
A trip to the West End is the perfect way to do it, and no show could be more magical than Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Following on directly from the epilogue of the final Harry Potter book, the Cursed Child is a day-long event, being split into a matinee and an evening performance.
The show has received more Olivier awards than any other West End show, including Best New Play in 2017.
The story follows Harry Potter’s son, Albus, as he begins his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the famous setting of the original book series, nineteen years after Harry defeated his nemesis Lord Voldemort.
While at the school, Albus befriends Scorpius Malfoy, the son of his father’s enemy Draco.
As the boys progress through school, things become complicated, and when time travel comes into play, they must save not only the present, but the past as well.
Along with the new set of characters, the show involves plenty of old favourites, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Professor McGonagall.
The current cast includes David Ricardo-Pearce (The Motive, The Lorax) as Harry Potter, Polly Frame (Hamlet, Jekyll & Hyde) as Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae (The Boy Who Made It Rain, Ye Jacobites By Name) as their son Albus Potter.
Thomas Aldridge (Les Miserables), who has been in the role of Ron Weasley since 2017, continues with the cast, Jade Ogugua (The Tempest, Edward II) is playing Hermione Granger, and Taneetrah Porter (The Great Barbecue, Seasons) is their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley.
Draco Malfoy is played by Steve John Shepherd (Eastenders, Star Wars) and Harry Acklowe is his son Scorpius Malfoy.
The show can be seen at the Palace Theatre in London’s West End on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 1pm and 6pm.
Patrons will attend both parts of the play on the same day, with the first part running at two hours and 40 minutes with an interval, and part two having a run time of two hours and 35 minutes with an interval.
In between parts, the audience have a two hour and 20 minute gap in which they can explore London’s food options.
The Palace Theatre, which has now hosted the show for all seven years of its run, has been updated throughout to reflect the magical performance, including Hogwarts wallpaper, specialist lighting, and a hidden clock room.
As well as the stage and seating areas, the theatre includes a gift shop with Harry Potter merchandise to help remember your experience.
So if you’re looking for a spellbinding day out, the West End might just have the answer - a day of enchanting theatre.