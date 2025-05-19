Eighteen local businesswomen gathered at an alpaca and glamping farm on the fringes of Dartmoor for a mini-retreat on Friday (May 16).
Hosted by Louise Jenner, of The Dream Job Coach, and Natalie Hyson, owner of the venue near Bovey Tracey and founder of Love Yoga Tree, the event provided relaxation, connection, and gentle reconnection with nature for the Devon Women in Business group.
A highlight of the afternoon at the Dartmoor Reach Alpaca Farm was a calming guided meditation session led by Natalie, which helped everyone relax and reset.
Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch provided by local plant-based catering company Roots and Thyme.
Mandy Schuster, attendee of the mini-retreat from Crediton, said: “A lovely time as always with great company, food and a wonderful meditation session by Natalie.”