It opened 10 years ago in Salcombe but moved premises in 2024 to Kingsbridge. It’s a fantastic, playful activity space for the whole family to enjoy together. Everyone can get involved! Children can take complete creative ownership, building confidence by choosing their own style and decorations, and it is stress-relieving for adults, especially with a cuppa! Drinks and light snacks are available to buy. At the end of your session, your creation is ready to take home as a fun memento of your visit.