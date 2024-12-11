We have bought more non-slip netting for the walkways and preservative to keep the woodwork in good condition. Michael Brooking, who has been a professional decorator and has painted the hide with preservative many times over the last twenty years, will be in charge of the preservative painting group and all the materials will be paid from the hide fund. Michael has been counting the estuary birds for about fifty years. He is also an expert on butterflies, especially the rare ones around our coast. He has travelled the World looking at birds and butterflies. On the estuary he has caught some remarkable photos of birds, which are in the estuary book, but these beautiful spotted redshanks are not in the book. Michael saw them feeding on the muddy pools that we call Wal’s Scrapes. We will continue trying to keep the scrapes wet and muddy, so they attract the wading birds and dabbling ducks.