A first budget from a new government tells us a lot. Have to say, I feel disappointed and for our small businesses and farmers somewhat dismayed. Nothing in it for South Hams District Council really. I think we all knew taxes were going to have to go up despite the various election pledges. The new Labour government in 1997 seemed so sure footed, always a few steps ahead of the game. This Labour administration seems rather chaotic in comparison but at least it’s not the last lot!