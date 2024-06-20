Carl Freeman from Kingsbridge said:”Everything has gone up; Food, insurance, fuel. Maintenance on the cars, our licence fee has just gone up again about it really. We're still earning the same money but everything's more expensive. We're all struggling at the moment.” Dave and Leanne Leslie from Bodmin, Cornwall said: “To be honest everything is going up car insurance renewal, motorbike insurance renewals, all going sky high food is now costing on average £20 pounds a week more, although we don't worry about that too much, but on the whole cost of living, gas prices, electricity prices, council tax. Our council tax in Cornwall is ridiculous. Where we live is it's the dearest council tax in the county and we get the least for it but other than that, yes, everything is. Our kids are struggling. One's got, her own house. The other one can't get on the ladder. And so it goes on, you know. It's the bank of mum and dad sadly going to have to finance the deposit for whatever he wants, when he wants it. But that's the way of things at the moment. It might change come July 5, fingers crossed. Leanne added: “it's the youngsters that I'm more concerned about. We're okay, you know, we've paid for our house, we've got our pensions. But I do fear for the youngsters.” Dominic Seymour from Kingsbridge and Linoy Hadad from Israel said: ”I live with my grandfather and it personally hasn't affected me too much, so it's not something which has bothered me. But I have seen the prices of food and other things go up quite a bit. My friends have struggled to find accommodation locally as well. Linoy added:” Things in Israel are very expensive, but it is also is very expensive here too. In London is way more expensive. But, in this area as well its expensive, yes. It looks cheaper compared to the Israeli shekle, because the number is lower but shekels are higher and weaker compared to the Pound.”