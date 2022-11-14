Young people across the South Hams encouraged to get lifesaving MenACWY vaccination
Young people across the South West encouraged to get lifesaving MenACWY vaccination
Figures prompt concern with almost 18 per cent % of 18-year-olds from the South West potentially unvaccinated before arriving at university. Parents and young adults are urged to check their vaccination status with their GP and familiarise themselves with the symptoms of meningitis.
Uptake of the meningitis MenACWY vaccine has been relatively high in the South West with a regional average of almost one in five 5 18-year-olds missing their routine vaccine in secondary school, leaving local teenagers unprotected before arriving at university this academic year.
First year or returning students can be at increased risk of meningitis as they mix with large numbers of other students from around the country and overseas. Low immunity levels and a lack of exposure to infections during the pandemic has left young people vulnerable to meningococcal disease, so it’s especially important to remind students to get the MenACWY vaccine if they missed this at school.
Meningococcal disease can cause meningitis – a dangerous swelling of the lining around the brain and spinal column - and septicaemia (blood poisoning) which can both trigger sepsis. Meningococcal disease needs urgent treatment and can be life-threatening.
Some know more than most the devastating impact this disease can have and the importance of ensuring all young people are vaccinated. At just 19, Teygan had a bright future ahead of him and had everything to live for. His mum, Ailsa, describes her devastating and unexpected loss
Often confused with a flu, a hangover or COVID-19, students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis.
A new digital campaign, launched by Meningitis Now, Meningitis Research Foundation, A Life for A Cure, the NHS, UKHSA and GlaxoSmithKline calls for young people to register with a GP, take up the offer of a MenACWY and familiarise themselves with meningitis symptoms.
Parents are reminded to check whether their child is protected by the MenACWY vaccination and to contact their child’s GP if they still require a vaccine.
The uptake in Devon in 2018/19 in the Devon County Council area was 91.1 per cent.
Professor Dominic Mellon, Deputy Director, UKHSA South West said:
“Young adults who may have missed their routine MenACWY vaccination are still eligible up to their 25th birthday. Check whether you’ve had your MenACWY vaccine and contact your GP if you need to catch up.
“It’s essential we maintain the highest possible uptake to prevent a resurgence of meningitis, which is serious and can be life-threatening.
“Being in confined environments with close contacts, such as university halls, pubs and clubs increases the chances of infection if unprotected.
“The MenACWY vaccine gives protection against four strains of meningococcal disease and is the most effective way of protecting against infection.
“However, it does not protect against meningococcal B (MenB), which is why it is still so important to make sure you are aware of the signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease including vomiting, severe headache, unexplained temperature rise, dislike of bright lights, neck stiffness, a non-blanching rash, drowsiness, and altered levels of consciousness.”
Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of the charity Meningitis Now, said:
“Meningitis is a devastating disease that can strike anyone at any time and leave havoc in its wake. Many young people will know of someone from their community whose life, and that of their family and friends, has been torn apart by its impact.
“With vaccination the only way to protect yourself against the misery this disease inflicts we’d urge all those who haven’t yet taken advantage of this free MenACWY vaccination to do so as soon as possible. The good news is that by doing so you will not just be protecting your own health but that of your friends and the wider community too.”
The MenACWY vaccine protects against four strains of meningococcal disease, but it does not protect against all strains that can cause meningitis and septicaemia, and does not protect against Meningitis B.
Having this vaccine will reduce the risk of getting meningitis and septicaemia, but it is therefore still important to be vigilant in being able to spot early symptoms of infection and to seek prompt medical assistance if you are concerned about family or friends who might be becoming unwell.
Symptoms of infection may include: fever, cold hands and feet, severe headache, joint or muscle pains, stiff neck, dislike of bright lights, vomiting and/or diarrhoea, pale, blotchy skin with or without a rash, that doesn’t fade when a glass is rolled over it, irritability and/or confusion, drowsiness, difficult to wake up and convulsions/seizures.
Note: Not everyone will develop these symptoms and they can appear in any order. If in doubt seek advice from a medical professional
