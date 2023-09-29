Citizens Advice South Hams is launching a recruitment campaign for new board members to help shape the charity’s future and make sure it continues to reach anyone who needs help in the community.
The charity plays a vital role in the South Hams and has been helping many people with the cost-of-living crisis, housing issues and soaring energy bills for the last two years.
Last year, its advisers helped more than 6,000 people who often had no-one else to turn to when they needed help with benefits, debt, housing, employment issues, relationship breakdowns and consumer problems.
It’s a universal service which is open to everyone, regardless of age, race, religion or income and all advice is free, independent and confidential.
Citizens Advice South Hams Chair, Chris Peach, said: “We need new board members to help shape the future of the charity. Demand for our services is increasing as more people are struggling to make ends meet or coming up against a brick wall when they need things done.
“These are exciting times for Citizens Advice South Hams, as we look to expand our reach to meet demand and evolve our service to meet new challenges.”
Trustees’ skills and experiences are used to help guide the charity and the board is particularly keen to recruit a member with an HR background and someone interested in leading the board, initially as a deputy chair, as well as other trustee members.
The charity is open to applications from all members of the community and has an equal opportunities policy. Applications from people who may have used Citizens Advice in the past are particularly welcome. For more information and an application form, please email [email protected]
The closing date for applications is 23 October 2023