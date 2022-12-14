AN UPDATED Yellow Warning has gone out for icy patches on the road this morning, Wednesday after overnight snowfall in parts of Devon.
The Met Office has put out another alert for Devon that runs until 10am.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Some icy patches are expected on untreated surfaces through this morning following the clearance of overnight sleet and snow, the heaviest of which has fallen over the higher ground of Dartmoor and Bodmin Moor.’
Devon and Cornwall Police have warned: ‘Drive with care and allow extra time for your journey.’