It’s been another busy month at Dartmouth Academy, some of our Year 6 pupils have been to the Leisure Centre to learn about life skills.
They took part in lots of different activities and really enjoyed dressing up and acting out a situation to do with lifeguards.
I hope lots of you made it to The Flavel this month to see the sold out production of Matilda put on by the Dartmouth Theatre Company.
Lots of our talented pupils performed in the show and I know they are now in a position to take on more children for their next production.
At Dartmouth Academy, it’s our aim for all pupils to be inspired through their experiences in physical education and school sport so that their enjoyment leads to a commitment to an active lifestyle.
As part of this commitment the sports science room at the school has now been kitted out as a fitness suite.
Pupils are able to use the room either before school or between 3.15pm and 4.30pm and staff can use it from 4.45 pm onwards.
Members of the PE team are on hand to explain how to use any equipment.
Lastly, I am delighted to share that Alex Slade, one of our pupils, recently took home a Bronze medal for tag team sparring at the British Taekwondo championships in Plymouth.
Many congratulations to Alex for this brilliant achievement.
Merit, Year 9: Since arriving at Dartmouth Academy I have been so impressed with the kindness of everyone and the close and supportive community.
I have enjoyed being a part of the Dartmouth Theatre Group, an extra-curricular community group that meets twice a week and recently performed a production of Matilda.
We performed two shows over a weekend at The Flavel and both were sold out.
Many primary and secondary pupils from Dartmouth Academy excelled.