Woodlands near Dartmouth is revealed as the UK’s 8th best theme park for kids, boasting a park score of 5.21.
The study by Outdoor Toys has looked at multiple factors such as the number of rides, food outlets, average hotel costs and trip advisor ratings to unveil which UK theme park is the best for kids.
Featuring 42 rides and five food outlets, this park offers a great value day out perfect for young families. Here, local hotel stays average £100 per night and child tickets cost £18.70.
Its charm is evident, with 251K annual searches.
Woodlands is one of the largest theme parks in Devon with one of the largest indoor play areas in the South West.
There are water rides, a zoo farm and more including a family campsite a stone’s throw from the park, and surrounded by beautiful countryside.
It has its own general store, gift shop and café.