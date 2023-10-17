The winners of Totnes’ odd object competition have been announced.
The competition, which took place from August 21st to September 2nd, sees participants go on a hunt to locate peculiar objects that local businesses put up in their window displays. The competition took place to raise money for Totnes’ lantern carnival, which has been a tradition in Totnes for many years, but has not taken place since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The first prize was awarded to Zoya and Cyra Reynolds. The second prize was given to Ava and William Dolphin and the third prize was received by Niamh Dunn.
Claire Alford, who organised the competition, said: “A massive thanks to all the businesses that took part, 127 in total. Its not possible to do without them.”
Entrants also voted for the business with the best odd object. This years winner was Revival who had a sweet necklace on display in their shop window.
Claire said: “It was so convincing that someone wanted to buy it.”
With entrance fees and donations from the businesses, the committee raised £329 for the cause.
Claire said: “(This has) enabled us to pay for insurance to hold the Lantern Procession planned on Tuesday 19th December 4pm starting at The Rotherfold.”
The community are busy getting lanterns ready for the procession.
Claire said: “We are currently running a Lantern making after school club at Totnes St John’s C of E Primary School for St John’s children and their families, but there is also a community lantern making workshop planned for Sunday 17th December 2pm-5pm at St John’s school for everyone to come along to make a lantern which can then be a part of the procession.”
The festival will see the local community come together to make lanterns and light up the streets of Totnes, but it hasn’t been able to run for the last few years, partly due to the pandemic, and partly due to an inability to elect a new committee.
There will be more opportunities to make lanterns, which you can stay up to date with by following the carnival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/totnescarnival
A quiz fundraiser has also been planned on November 15th at 8pm at The King William pub. Teams of up to 6 are welcome and there will be prizes.