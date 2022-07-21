What does the Hanging the Glove Ceremony mean at Fair Week?

The King to the Archbishops, Bishops &C.. Greeting, know ye, that of special grace we have granted and given license, and by these presents do grant and give license, for us our heirs, as much as in us is, To our beloved in Christ, the Abbot and Convent of the house and church of the blessed Mary of Buckfast, in the county of devon, and to their successors, that they and their successors hereafter, for ever, shall have one market every week, to be holden on Saturday, at their manor or lordship of Kingesbrygge, in the county aforesaid, and also two fairs for ever, each to continue for three days in every year, namely, one to holden at Kingesbrygge aforesaid, on the day of Saint Margaret the Virgin, and the two days next following, and the others to be holden in like manner at their manor or lordship of Buckfastleigh in the county aforesaid, on the day of Saint Bartholomew, the apostle, and the two days next following, with all liberties, rights, and free customs to such market and fairs belonging or appertaining, unless the same market and fairs be to the injury of neighbouring markets and fairs. wherefore we will and firmly command, for us and our heirs, as much as in us is, that the aforesaid Abbot and Convent, and their successors, for ever shall have one market at their manor or lordship of Kingesbrygge, in the county aforesaid, to be holden on Saturday, in every week, and also two fairs every year, for ever, to last each for three days, that is to say, one to be holden at Kingesbrygge aforesaid, on the day of Saint Margaret the Virgin, and the two days immediately following, and the other to be holden at Buckfastleigh aforesaid, in the Feast of Saint Bartholomew the apostle, and the two days immediately following, every year for ever, with all liberties, rights and free custom, to such Market and Fairs belonging or appertaining, unless the same market and fairs be to the injury of neighbouring markets and fairs, as is aforesaid, these being witnesses: the venerable fathers, Thomas of Canterbury and WM of York, Archbishops, Thomas of London and Edward of Exeter, (our chancellor), Bishops: and our most dear cousins, Richard of York and John of Norfolk: Dukes Richard of Warwick and Richard of Salisbury, Earls: Henry Bourghchier, Treasurer of England: also our dear faithful John Nevill, our chamberlain, and Walter Scull, Treasurer of our household, Kinghts; and others.