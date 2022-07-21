What does the Hanging the Glove Ceremony mean at Fair Week?
With Fair Week underway once again and the Glove Hanging ceremony having taken place yesterday evening, we thought that we’d take a look back in time including the meaning of this tradition and a little bit of the history behind the Town
Subscribe newsletter
Kingsbridge has a long and interesting story. Like other Medieval market towns it grew up around a bridge, in this case built on or before the 10th century, between Chillington in the east and Alvington in the west when it was known as Kyngysbrygge. The Abbot of Buckfast was granted the right to hold a market there in 1219 and the settlement had become a borough by 1238. The manor was taken from the Abbot under Henry VIII during the Dissolution of the Monasteries and given to Sir William Petre. The town is actually made up of Kingsbridge itself and Dodbrooke which was granted its own market in 1257. The town has two parishes- St Edmunds in the west and St Thomas Becket in the east at Dodbrooke.
The town was granted a charter in 962AD giving residents certain rights but also gave the town the right to levy taxes.
The Glove Hanging ceremony dates back to 1461 and the glove itself is hung to welcome back villains, vagabonds and thieves into the town for a celebration or party until it is taken down four days later - essentially making the town lawless for the course of the fair.
A similar tradition is witnessed in Axminster another medeival town where the Lord of the Manor proclaims: “The Glove is Up, let no man be arrested (or hung!) until the glove be down”
The traditional Glove Hanging ceremony celebrates the town’s historic charter and is one of the highlights of Fair Week.
Mayor Councillor Philip Cole read the charter yesterday evening (July 20) where the ceremony took place.
The Kingsbridge Town Charter which was granted in 1461 reads:
“The charter granted in the reign of Henry VI to hold a Market and Fairs at Kingsbridge and Buckfastleigh, Devon
The King to the Archbishops, Bishops &C.. Greeting, know ye, that of special grace we have granted and given license, and by these presents do grant and give license, for us our heirs, as much as in us is, To our beloved in Christ, the Abbot and Convent of the house and church of the blessed Mary of Buckfast, in the county of devon, and to their successors, that they and their successors hereafter, for ever, shall have one market every week, to be holden on Saturday, at their manor or lordship of Kingesbrygge, in the county aforesaid, and also two fairs for ever, each to continue for three days in every year, namely, one to holden at Kingesbrygge aforesaid, on the day of Saint Margaret the Virgin, and the two days next following, and the others to be holden in like manner at their manor or lordship of Buckfastleigh in the county aforesaid, on the day of Saint Bartholomew, the apostle, and the two days next following, with all liberties, rights, and free customs to such market and fairs belonging or appertaining, unless the same market and fairs be to the injury of neighbouring markets and fairs. wherefore we will and firmly command, for us and our heirs, as much as in us is, that the aforesaid Abbot and Convent, and their successors, for ever shall have one market at their manor or lordship of Kingesbrygge, in the county aforesaid, to be holden on Saturday, in every week, and also two fairs every year, for ever, to last each for three days, that is to say, one to be holden at Kingesbrygge aforesaid, on the day of Saint Margaret the Virgin, and the two days immediately following, and the other to be holden at Buckfastleigh aforesaid, in the Feast of Saint Bartholomew the apostle, and the two days immediately following, every year for ever, with all liberties, rights and free custom, to such Market and Fairs belonging or appertaining, unless the same market and fairs be to the injury of neighbouring markets and fairs, as is aforesaid, these being witnesses: the venerable fathers, Thomas of Canterbury and WM of York, Archbishops, Thomas of London and Edward of Exeter, (our chancellor), Bishops: and our most dear cousins, Richard of York and John of Norfolk: Dukes Richard of Warwick and Richard of Salisbury, Earls: Henry Bourghchier, Treasurer of England: also our dear faithful John Nevill, our chamberlain, and Walter Scull, Treasurer of our household, Kinghts; and others.
Given by our hand, at Oxford, the 16th day of September, 1461 by the king himself, and of the date aforesaid, &C.”
With the addition of “I wish all who come to Kingsbridge fair, pleasure and enjoyment, and to the traders of the town and those engaged in the fair, I wish good business. I now have great pleasure in declaring Kingsbridge fair for 2022 duly open.” from the Towns Mayor and a cry of God Save the Queen by the Town Crier
The ceremony was followed by an evening of fun with floral dancers, the light fantastic parade, Samba from the Crooked Tempo Samba Band and musical entertainment from Kingsbridge-based five-piece Equally Guilty.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |