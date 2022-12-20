Mystery surrounds the future of the Wembury pub The Odd Wheel which has closed its doors.
On Monday December 19 an articulated lorry arrived and the pub was gutted of its tables and chairs, fixtures and fittings.
The local Facebook page Wembury Life posted the comment: “Sad Day. Save our pub”
Reader Andy Fishlock posted: “Sad indeed. Having a drink at home even with friends is not the same as going out and socialising. Community run seems the way forward so hopefully someone who knows something about it will take the initiative.”
It is thought the freeholder, Wellington Pub Company will advertise for a leaseholder. We have contacted the company to confirm their plans and await their response.