JUNIOR doctors across South Devon have today joined national strike action in a dispute over pay.
The 72 hour walkout by junior doctors, who represent 40% of the medical workforce, involves both emergency and planned care.
Junior doctors at Torbay Hospital joined the pickets lines at just after 7.30 this morning in what they believe is the last line of action open to them.
The British Medical Association said doctors want a pay increase to make up for 15 years of inflation.
The union said pay levels mean many doctors "feel overworked and undervalued" and seek jobs in other countries or sectors.
The government said it "hugely values" junior doctors' work and the strike action was "disappointing".
Consultants have been brought in to provide cover.