The video above is a compilation of just some of the thousands of clips sent to Devon and Cornwall Police last year as part of their road safety campaign 'Operation Snap'.
The two-minute and 30-second video shows a scary moment a dangerous driver sent a bucket flying from the back of their van - catapulted by some loose planks.
Other clips include dangerous overtakes, overloaded lorries and motorists speeding through red lights.
One clip shows a tyre coming loose from a tractor towing a trailer - and being dragged down the carriageway.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police’s Head of Road Safety, said: “These incidents could have been far worse and resulted in death or serious injury.''
Devon and Cornwall Police received 4,736 video submissions through Op Snap in 2022, up 151 per cent from the previous year.
Police took action against 3,400 motorists – a 135 per cent increase in 2021.