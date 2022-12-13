Kingsbridge library have recently been registered as a Warm Hub as part of a national Warm Hub scheme.
The designation of this draws attention to just how central the library is to Kingsbridge and the surrounding areas, lying at the heart of the community and acting as a space where local people can feel safe and welcomed.
Alan Nash, Assistant Manager at Kingsbridge Library, explained that the library is currently registered as a Warm Hub, which is a community tool that has been set up to protect people during the difficult winter months.
He said: “The library as a Warm Hub is part of a campaign by Libraries Unlimited called ‘Libraries for Life’. Over the Winter we are welcoming anyone who needs to visit just to keep warm, have a hot drink, charge their phones, study, or simply spend time in the library reading and making use of our facilities.”
The Warm Hub schemes are vital in ensuring people stay warm and feel supported this winter, as the cost of living crisis, energy crisis and cold spells affect households around the country, meaning many families are struggling to keep warm.
The ‘Libraries for Life’ campaign was set up by Libraries Unlimited, a charity which runs 54 libraries and four mobile libraries across Devon and Torbay. The scheme offers face to face and online help, and will be running until March 2023.
Libraries Unlimited was set up in 2016, and their new campaign will see libraries around Devon and further afield offering warm welcoming spaces to assist those struggling in the cost of living crisis this winter.
It will also draw attention to the many ways libraries offer help to those that need it, often free of charge.
Organisers of the scheme hope that this will have a positive impact on the local community as Christmas approaches, and ensure that everyone feels supported during these challenging times.
Alan added: "We have definitely seen an increase in people spending all day in the library, and also more people visiting us with mental ill health. So hopefully this means the campaign is working."
The campaign is covering six themes: the cost of living, loneliness and community connections, food, health and wellbeing, digital access and support, and employment, skills, and businesses.
These themes will be explored under the following headings: “Cutting the Costs”, “Feeling Connected”, “Food and Communities”, “Health and Happiness”, “Opening the Digital Door” and “Our Work Lives”.
Libraries will also be hosting sessions supporting energy efficiency, debt advice and other important topics during the difficult winter months where people struggle the most.
A similar Warm Hub scheme was set up recently by Jason Baldry, the founder of Flint Collective. He wanted to create an online directory to ensure that everyone can be steered towards a warm space this winter, by asking people to register any available warm space nearby. The website acts as a storage centre for all this information, so those struggling can access it and ensure they have a place to find warmth this winter.
Flint said: “Every space can offer something different. Some may offer free food; pay-it-forward schemes, advice, somewhere to charge your phone or maybe just somewhere to be comfortable & warm with no judgement.
People can also find a warm space through this method, at warmspaces.org, with hubs available both nationally and locally. In Kingsbridge, people can visit the South Hams Brewery or the Amrita room in Harbour House. In Totnes, The Living Room Café, Community Café, and St Johns Community Café are available. In Dartmouth, visitors can go to Dartmouth Community Chest.
These schemes are incredibly important at the moment, and highlight the library’s role as a fundamental part of the Kingsbridge community, as library staff work to ensure it stays a welcoming, safe space for all to congregate. They are encouraging people to utilise their facilities and have created a Christmas book display to spread some festive cheer this Christmas time.