POLICE are seeking the public’s help to find a 36-year-old man from the Brixham/Paignton area.
Filippo Taylor is wanted for breaching his police bail conditions in connection to allegations of harassment.
Inquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Taylor is described as a white male, around 5ft 8ins tall, and of proportionate build.
Anyone who sees Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 999, quoting log/reference 742 of 8/1/23.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.