A Kingsbridge resident is up in arms after the latest in a long line of incidents involving the Lock’s Hill development in the town. In April a retaining wall collapsed on the site while it was being backfilled with earth. Mary Johnson said: ‘’As well as the destruction of a local beauty spot and valuable nature reserve the ‘Lane’ built for horses and carts is now being used several times a day to transport machinery and materials to the site.
‘’Last week my wall was hit by the same lorry backing down Derby Road and again whilst exiting the road. Lorries back down the road as there is no room to turn at the end of the road and it is easier to back down the hill rather then up. ‘’It's not only my property which has been damaged, but more importantly the bank opposite which was retained by several dolmans and the hedge roots.
‘’The photos show the latest incident where the lorry didn’t stop or report any damage to residents.
‘’The Highways Department agreed the bank was slipping but has this been monitored in view of the Locks Hill development, where the only site access is along Derby Road and the loss of even a few inches in road width makes passage almost impossible for large lorries.’’
A representative of Lock’s Hill’s developers Blakesley Estates said: ‘’This was an unfortunate accident as a large excavator was replaced by a smaller, more environmentally friendly, machine in the same vehicle movement. ‘’The transport company has been made aware of the damage caused.’’
In June South Hams District Council backed local residents concerns.
Cllr Dan Thomas, South Hams Lead Member for Planning, said: "We have received complaints about noise and dust from the activities taking place on the Locks Hill/Garden Mill site in Kingsbridge and are actively following these up.
"We share residents' frustration and concerns about the development.
However, as you may know, there are on-going legal proceedings with the company developing the site. We are also finding it disheartening that the process is taking so long. For councillors, or indeed the Council, to engage in a running commentary could well weaken our case.
All we can do, is ask for your understanding and patience while the legal process runs its course. In the meantime, any concerns will continue to be investigated and action taken where appropriate.'
Cllr Denise O’Callaghan told followers of the Save Lock’s Hill Facebook group that she had been told the next court hearing would be on September 13.
23 homes are being built at the site which is next to Derby Road..