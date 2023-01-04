A new football club welcome to everyone over the age of 50 has arrived in the South Hams. Charterlands United Walking Football Club aims to give everyone a chance to enjoy playing football, despite any disabilities or conditions that may prevent them from doing so. The football club meet on Thursday afternoons at Modbury Recreation Ground, or at an indoor venue should weather dictate.
The team was formed as part of the ‘Justplay’ scheme which sees groups with a passion to play football booking online with JustPlay, who provide the game materials and a game organiser.
The programme was created by England Football to encourage more people to just turn up and play, and means they can do so with no commitment, no pressure, no ties and its available for everyone. There is no other Justplay centre in the South Hams area.
Steve Comley, who helped establish the team, explained that the idea stemmed from a conversation in the local Journeys End pub in Ringmore, Kingsbridge, as organisers reminisced of “the days when we used to have a good old kick about down the park after school.”
This led to the development of Charterlands, which aims to continue the positive experience of football for the older generations.
Steve added: “It seems that once your children leave school or you move into a different area or simply as time goes by you become less active and more isolated. FFF’s comes to the rescue!” The club focuses on these ‘three F’s’, which are ‘Fun, Fitness and Friendship’.
Steve explained how the club are following the guidelines formed by England Football around a year ago to “set about providing something for everyone over 50 years of age.”
The club want to ensure that they’re creating a space where football is available to everyone. They are now affiliated to the Devon Football Association and are also a member of the Walking Football Association, which means the slower pace makes for an accessible activity for all.
Steve explained that the club are working on making the team a pan-disability team, meaning it is open to people with all disabilities, but current participants are already playing with disabilities as Parkinsons disease, MDS, Prostrate cancer, replacement knees and hips, heart attack and related issues, diabetes, epilepsy and so on. The team are ensuring the enjoyment of playing football really is available for everyone, no matter their physical ability or level of playing.
Steve added: “Ladies and Gents are welcome in a mixed group but if there are enough interested participants and to meet demand it is likely that the club will shortly be developing a Ladies team too.
“Consideration is under way for lowering the age so as to create Over 40s, Over 50s and Over 60s sessions and teams.”
A competitive team has also emerged to date and as well as playing regular friendly matches against other areas, Charterlands United WFC has joined an FA controlled Development league, where it is currently at the top.
A qualified level 1 FA coach organises and manages all sessions. Though they are currently weekly on a Thursday afternoon, consideration is being given to meet demand to enable play in the evening too.
If you are interested in learning more contact the club through [email protected] or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/charterlandsunitedwfc