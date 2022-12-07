TWO Yellow warnings of icy conditions have now been issued by the Met Office.
The first warning covers Devon from 5pm today, Wednesday, until 6pm tomorrow. A further warning has been issued covering until Noon on Friday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Frequent wintry showers will spread into Northern Ireland through the early hours of Thursday then on to Wales, parts of western and northwestern England, and parts of Southwest England.
‘These will fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces.
‘In addition, showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground, with slight accumulations possible in places.’