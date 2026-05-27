Adult care charity Dame Hannahs has been praised by two university students who each underwent a career U-turn to help enrich the lives of others.
The Ivybridge-based organisation regularly welcomes students on clinical placements, but recently hit the jackpot by hosting two students simultaneously across its Speech and Language Therapy (SLT) and Physiotherapy teams.
Both students credit the unique, single-site setup at Dame Hannahs for supercharging their learning experience.
James Hunt, a second-year student at the University of the West of England (UWE), has taken up a six-week placement with the physiotherapy team.
Pursuing a degree apprenticeship, James’s journey into healthcare began after receiving treatment himself and watching his mother-in-law recover from a knee replacement.
After a chance conversation at the Practice Plus Group in Plymouth, he secured a weekend bank role, quickly transitioned to full-time work, and eventually landed his apprenticeship.
He said he first discovered Dame Hannahs through a local family activity.
"I first found out about Dame Hannahs when I started taking my children to Water Babies in the hydrotherapy pool," James shared.
"It is fantastic working here,” he added. “It has given me a whole new perspective on what physiotherapy entails. I am amazed that everything is under one roof and the adults are so well catered for - it is lovely to link in with the Speech and Language team and to get different experiences and exposure.”
Meanwhile, Holly Whittaker has been completing a seven-week placement with the Speech and Language team.
Now in the final year of a BSc in Speech and Language Therapy, Holly is preparing to qualify later this year with a specialist interest in Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) and clinical research.
Holly said their career switch was deeply personal, inspired by their daughter, who was born with a cleft palate.
Thanks to early intervention and surgery, their daughter is now six with clear speech, sparking Holly's passion for the power of communication.
As an ambulant wheelchair user, Holly also found a unique way to bond with the residents.
"Being part of the team has been an absolute joy," said Holly. "Working and communicating with the adults here has felt like such a privilege. As an ambulant wheelchair user, I have enjoyed sharing this with the adults and connecting with them on a different level.
"It really is fantastic seeing how empowered everyone is here in communicating their wants, needs, news, feelings – and jokes!
“I am learning so much here at Dame Hannahs and am cementing my passions for supporting individuals’ communication in every form and empowering everyone to use their ‘voice’.”
The dual placement highlights the collaborative environment at Dame Hannahs, where different therapy teams work side-by-side to provide holistic care.
As one of the UK’s oldest charities, Dame Hannahs has been enriching lives for over 250 years.
Today, it remains dedicated to empowering adults with a range of complex disabilities, whilst continuing to shape the healthcare professionals of tomorrow.
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