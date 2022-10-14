University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 84 Covid-19 patients in hospital
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 84 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was down from 98 on the same day the previous week.
There were 16 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.
Across England there were 10,608 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 221 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 58%.
The figures also show that 68 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to October 10. This was down from 97 in the previous seven days.