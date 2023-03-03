University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 42 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was down from 54 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 89.
Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29%.
The figures also show that 41 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to February 27. This was down from 77 in the previous seven days.