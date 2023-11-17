University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 12 was up from 14 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,691 people in hospital with Covid as of November 12.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to November 10.