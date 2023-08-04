University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 30 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,526 people in hospital with Covid as of July 30.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 34% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to July 28.