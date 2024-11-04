The Cancer Education Hub aims to equip staff and volunteers with the latest skills, knowledge, and communication techniques necessary to deliver the highest quality cancer care for the South Hams.
By centralising education and making training more accessible, the Trust hopes to see improved patient outcomes, more confident healthcare professionals, and a more cohesive approach to oncology care across the Trust and the wider community.
Oncology Education Lead Andrew Garner says: “We’re working to ensure that anyone interested in oncology training and communication skills can easily access the courses we provide. Our courses are open to all UHP staff and volunteers, particularly those working in cancer care. We also welcome attendees from other Trusts and organisations, and we plan to expand access to our training in the future.”
Andrew took on the role of Oncology Education Lead in June this year, based within the Mustard Tree Macmillan Cancer Support Centre. The Mustard Tree has been delivering oncology and communication courses for many years, but Andrew wanted to create a central hub to bring all of UHP’s oncology education offerings across the Trust into one place.
“These courses and CPD opportunities are facilitated either by me or other highly skilled members of staff working within oncology,” says Andrew. “As a trained teacher who retrained in radiotherapy, I am keen to make our sessions interactive and engaging for learners. I believe that active participation and practical experience are key to effective learning, especially in the healthcare field.”
The CEB is building on the excellent work that was done previously.