This month’s Kingswear Historians meeting attracted an audience of over 40 people.
They came to hear the popular local speaker, Ian Fraser’s talk on The Fighting Temeraire.
Ian has a real talent in being able to meld history and art and this was no exception.
Turner’s painting of a grand old ship being towed to her last resting place, was recently voted the UK’s favourite painting.
Commenting on this, KW historian Sarah Longman said: “The skill of the artist and the vivid colours of the paint make this painting come alive for me.
“I understand that Turner travelled in the SW visiting local ports and perfecting his technique of depicting the sea in all its states.”
Ian divided his talk into several different sections.
He gave a detailed account of the history of the ship.
It had been taken out of service and refitted on several occasions.
However, its greatest moment was at the Battle of Trafalgar when she played a critical part in the British victory.
Turner’s personal history was also of great interest.
He was born in 1775 into a poor family, but his outstanding talent meant that he was accepted into the Royal Academy of Arts aged 14.
Turner appears to have embraced the change that Britain was going through during his life time.
Ian pointed out the very significant metaphor that the painting stands for.
One of the last great fighting sail vessels is being pulled up the Thames by one of the newly invented steam tugs.
Ian’s talk certainly gave the audience plenty to think about.
The Kingswear Historians next talk is on Monday November 10 at 7.30pm in Kingswear Village Hall.
Another local speaker, Bob Mark who has enjoyed a 32 year career in the Royal Navy, will be examining a problem that our forbears faced as they sailed across the seas.
How did they know where they were?
