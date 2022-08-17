Tributes to South Hams Horse Whisperer author who has died aged 72
Subscribe newsletter
Nicholas Evans, the bestselling author of The Horse Whisperer, and patron of the Dartington-based charity Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship, has died at the age of 72.
In a statement, United Agents said the “much-loved” writer had died followed a heart attack on Tuesday.
“He lived a full and happy life in his home on the banks of the River Dart in Devon,” it added.
Evans’ 1995 novel The Horse Whisperer sold 15m copies worldwide and has been translated into 40 languages. It was made into a film starring Robert Redford and Scarlett Johansson.
Dr Hannah Burgon, Sirona’s chief executive, said: “It has been a privilege to have Nicholas’ support of Sirona and our thoughts are with his family at this time.
“As the author of The Horse Whisperer he was a perfect fit for our work, as we teach young people the art of ‘pony whispering’ where they learn about horse psychology and how to build positive relationships with horses and as a result also with people.
“Nicholas was instrumental in helping us to raise the profile of our sponsor a pony scheme and raise funds towards supporting our hard-working special herd of horses and ponies who help well over a hundred beneficiaries each year.
“He was always happy to take time out of his busy schedule to help whenever he could and even joined us for our team Christmas meal just before the pandemic.”
Sarah Urwin, chairwoman of Sirona’s trustees, added: “We are truly grateful for Nicholas’ support over the past three years, he will be sadly missed by us all.”
The novelist, who was also an award-winning documentary-maker, went on to write four more bestselling novels: The Loop, The Smoke Jumper, The Divide and The Brave.
Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, Evans studied law at Oxford University and initially became a journalist working on the Evening Chronicle in Newcastle before moving into broadcasting.
By the 1980s Evans was working at London Weekend Television, producing award-winning films on Laurence Olivier, Francis Bacon and David Hockney for the South Bank Show.
His next film on director David Lean proved a turning point. Lean became a friend and mentor, encouraging him to start writing and producing independently.
The inspiration for his first novel came in 1993 when he met a blacksmith in the South West of England who told him about horse whisperers – people who can purportedly heal traumatised horses by speaking to them.
Evans’ novel The Horse Whisperer follows a complex and talented trainer who is hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health after a severe injury.
The story was adapted for the big screen by Hollywood star Robert Redford, who directed and produced the film and also starred as the title character, with Scarlett Johansson playing young rider Grace MacLean in her breakout role.
In 2008, Evans and his wife, the singer-songwriter Charlotte Gordon Cumming, were seriously injured after accidentally eating poisonous mushrooms during a trip to the Scottish Highlands. Both had to have kidney transplants, Evans from his daughter Lauren. He was also diagnosed with malignant skin cancer while writing The Horse Whisperer in 1994.
In 2019, Evans said he was “honoured” to accept and invitation to become patron of Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship.
Writing about the charity on his website, Evans said: “When I was researching The Horse Whisperer, I became aware of the astonishing transformative effect horses can have on young people who, for various reasons, are finding life difficult.
“Since then I have been looking for an organisation that uses human/horse contact to build self-confidence and trust.
“Not long ago, I stumbled – almost literally – across Sirona.
“Sirona helps disadvantaged young people and adults get to know and work with horses. The aim is to increase wellbeing and resilience so they can develop more positive lives.”
Nicholas Evans leaves behind Charlotte and four children: Finlay, Lauren, Max and Harry.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |