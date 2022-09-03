Tributes paid to ornithologist Barrie Whitehall

“Bryan Ashby, Barrie Whitehall and I were pirates on the Higher Ley. Our captain was Rebecca Barrett, this year’s nature reserve officer for Slapton Ley. Rebecca was taking us out to examine patches of reed that seemed to be failing. Barrie wondered if there had been a plague of Wainscot Moth caterpillars nibbling out the heart of the reed stems. Rebecca and Barrie led the way; ‘Barrie is our pilot!’ said Rebecca. By punting and levering with the oars, Bryan and I followed Barrie and Rebecca through the head-high reeds until we reached an area where many of the stems were peppered with little holes, which Barrie thought were probably the work of weevil larvae. Some had the larger exit-holes of Wainscot Moth larvae. Several had been attacked; Barrie thought this could have been where Blue Tits or Cetti’s Warblers had removed the moth pupae. Where some reed stems had been splintered Barrie’s guess was that Water Rail might have been responsible.”Bryan Ashby and I ran an annual Family Naturalists’ course at Slapton, from 1998 to 2010 and, in most years, Barrie dropped in to help. He was excellent with the children. In August 2001, “We had the advantage this year of having Rebecca Barrett and Barrie Whitehall running moth traps, as well as having our own. Rebecca and Barrie were soon adopted by the children. Barrie also went to Start Point with us, where he showed us shearwaters flying by offshore.” In August 2005, “ Barrie Whitehall and Brenda Child joined our Family Naturalists’ course for several outings this year. Off Prawle, we saw parties of Manx Shearwaters and Barrie picked out a Balearic Shearwater with them. We were fascinated when Barrie brought in caterpillars of the Oak Eggar moth. He had used a ruse his uncle had taught him. He had hung up a female Oak Eggar he had caught in a netting cage; by lunchtime a male had arrived, attracted by her scent. He put the two together in a box and by next day, when he released them both, she had laid over a hundred eggs. Now they had hatched into tiny, wriggling Oak Eggarlets. On the last morning of our course Barrie joined us at the moth trap and identified a White-line Dart that even Barrie had never seen before. Every year Barrie joined us, he identified all the moths that no-one else could. In June 2006 he caught a Striped Hawk-moth, and in 2022 there was another invasion of this rare moth and Celia Strong caught one at Kingsbridge. Barrie gave many presentations at the research seminars at Slapton Field Centre, always illustrated by his own, excellent photos. In November 2000, “At Slapton Field Study Centre’s annual seminar Barrie showed us shocking pictures of how the water birds of the Ley had fared this year. A pea-soup algal bloom experienced in August and September dramatically reduced the availability of food. Nearly all the 30 Great Crested Grebe chicks and Mute Swan cygnets died of starvation.” He told Brenda Child how, when recording from a boat the waterbirds’ success or lack of it, he scooped up this grebe chick. He hoped it was one of those that survived. In December 2004, “At the annual Slapton Field Centre seminar, local birdwatcher and scientist, Barrie Whitehall, gave a fascinating presentation of his work mapping the territories of nesting birds around Slapton Nature Reserve. He showed how Cetti’s Warblers need scrub close to the reed-bed, how Whitethroats are almost entirely in the scrub on the backslope of the shingle-ridge by the A379 road and Blackcaps are in the scrub beneath the trees on the inland side of the ley.” Earlier that year, the nature diary recorded, “Barrie has been surveying some of the birds around Slapton Ley. He has located more than 200 Reed Warblers. Near Torcross he heard a much louder bird singing from the reeds and finally saw it, like a Reed Warbler but nearly as big as a thrush. It was a Great Reed Warbler, which usually comes no further north than France.” Barrie’s ability to recognise birds by their songs and calls was phenomenal. In May 2004, “Barrie joined me on a Common Birds Census in Andrew’s Wood. He has more acute hearing than me and would hear all the birds before I did.” His presentations were special. After one of the seminars at which Barrie gave a presentation, someone said, “I could hear every word that Barrie said and I could understand it!” An optimistic, lasting picture I have of Barrie, is of an early morning in May 2005, that he described, with eyes gleaming: “ Barrie Whitehall had a surprise while out birdwatching along Slapton Line last week. He saw a bird about Blackbird size, perched in the tree-tops beside the Higher Ley. Casually, he lifted his binoculars to check and saw black wings and bright yellow head, breast and shoulders – a beautiful, male Golden Oriole. Moments later it flew off northwards, with Barrie looking longingly after it.” This was written by Barrie in January 2021, for a nature diary article for the Kingsbridge Gazette. He was so thrilled to have this close encounter. It is typical of his enthusiasm for birds, his meticulous record-keeping and his sense of humour.