GWR is reminding customers that major disruption to rail services continues this weekend as strike action and planned engineering work limits the number of trains able to operate.
On Saturday January 7, industrial action continues, as well as planned engineering work, and only an extremely limited service will run. Customers are advised to avoid travelling, and to seek alternative ways to make journeys.
A very limited service will operate, with no direct trains between London Paddington and Bristol, and between London Paddington and south Wales.
Services will operate on between Bristol and Plymouth from 7.30am and journeys must be completed by 6.30pm.
On Sunday January 8, there will be a reduced level of service throughout the day, trains will start later and there could be short-notice cancellations and alterations.
Where trains can run, they are expected to be extremely busy and those travelling are advised to check their journey beforehand.
Where trains are able to operate, they are expected to be extremely busy.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services as follows:
Tickets for January 6 and 7 can be used the day before, or up to and including Tuesday January 10.
Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
For more detailed information, including when journey planners will be updated with the latest train times, you can visit www.gwr.com/strike.