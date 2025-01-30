The Post Office Limited has announced the planned reopening of the Townstal Post Office in Dartmouth, with new daily opening hours.
The branch will relocate to SPAR Mayflower, 1 Mayflower Close, Townstal, on Tuesday, April 1, and will be renamed the Mayflower Post Office.
The new opening hours will be Monday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm, providing 84 hours of service per week. The Post Office hopes this will be more convenient for customers, as it is significantly longer than the previous opening hours.
All products and services will remain the same, except for the removal of Euro Travel Money.
The Post Office is keen to hear customers' views on the move. Feedback can be submitted online at postofficeviews.co.uk using branch code 410458.