Mayor of Totnes Cllr Emily Price will attend a special ceremony at Totnes Museum at 11.30am on Tuesday April 1 when a unique time capsule known as The Posterity Project will be carefully stored in the town’s archives to remain unopened for almost 30 years.
In early 2023, volunteers at Totnes Museum decided to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla by creating a very special time capsule- a unique celebration of Totnes.
The aim was to capture some of the energy, vibrancy and individuality of the market town in this coronation year for future generations.
The community were invited to contribute ideas and content either by visiting the exhibition in the museum to write, draw, or voice record their thoughts or by contacting the museum by mail or e-mail.
Museum Trustee Alan Roffey said: “We were excited to see what people felt was important to include in the project and we were not disappointed.”
The responses were collected and behind the scenes ideas were developed, photographs were organised and additional material added to document the town of Totnes in the year 2023.
Hours of work by Museum volunteers cumulated in the production of a very special presentation album, packed with information about groups, events, activities and achievements, along with travel writing, poems and personal reflections.
It was interspersed with points of view, snippets of news and lots of photographs.
Project Coordinator Alison Letten said: “The album was on display in Totnes Museum throughout las summer and now it is to be carefully stored.
“In 2053 a new generation of Totnesians will be provided with this colourful window to the past.”
The museum reopens on Tuesday April 1 when the Mayor Cllr Emily Price will ceremoniously place The Posterity Project in storage watched by Chair of the Trustees Kate Wilson and Trustees Peter Bethel and Alan Roffey.
The public are welcome to attend.