The ethical Bull Inn in Totnes has been named one of the world’s most extraordinary sustainable luxury hotels by the Evening Standard.
The pub and restaurant nestled in the heart of the bustling South Hams town shares the accolade with nine other boutique eco-heroes across the globe including Ecuador, Indonesia and Kenya.
Owner Geetie Singh-Watson said: “It’s completely incredible to be acknowledged; this little inn in Totnes that’s tried so very hard to demonstrate an ecological and joyous way of life. It’s just heaven when you get acknowledged for it, it’s wonderful, we are thrilled.
Everything we do is consciously thought through with a view to its impact on society and the environment, and we go beyond I’d say almost anyone in that award list.
“Absolutely everything we do is thought through, not a single hook in a bathroom or a dustpan and brush is not considered for its environmental impact, and not just what it’s made out of but who we are buying from and how it’s disposed of.”