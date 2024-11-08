Devon and Cornwall Police have closed an investigation into a recent fire in Totnes, which destroyed a Bungalow.
A 37-year-old man was initially arrested but later released without charge.
In a statement, the Police told this paper: “We can confirm allegations against the man who was arrested following the fire will not be proceeded with.
“The matter has been filed due to there being insufficient evidence to prove the fire was started deliberately.”
No one was hurt in the fire, which happened on October 28, although the blaze was so fierce that it took fire crews from Totnes, Brixham and Paignton almost four hours to fully extinguish.
An adjacent property was also affected.