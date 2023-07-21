Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 16 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 14.