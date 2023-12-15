Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 10 was up from six on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,026 people in hospital with Covid as of December 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 8.