Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 38 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 38 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from 24 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than tripled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 12.
Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that 49 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 17. This was up from 48 in the previous seven days.