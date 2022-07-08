Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 36 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 36 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 5 was up from 31 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 14.

Across England there were 11,049 people in hospital with Covid as of July 5, with 229 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 97%.