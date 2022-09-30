Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 33 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Subscribe newsletter
Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 33 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.
The figures also show that 44 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 26. This was up from 15 in the previous seven days.