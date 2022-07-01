Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 31 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 31 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 28 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 12.

Across England there were 8,120 people in hospital with Covid as of June 28, with 205 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 101% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 72%.