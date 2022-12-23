Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 27 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 11.
Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.
The figures also show that 50 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 19. This was up from 44 in the previous seven days.